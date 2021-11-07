Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) celebrates his game-winning field goal with holder Dustin Colquitt (12) against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) is defended by Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon (21) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) makes a throw against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrates his third quarter touchdown run with tight end Kyle Pitts (8) during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (14) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) celebrates his game-winning field goal with teammates against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton yells to his players during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A leaping Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14) is tackled by New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) and cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during the second quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass over New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) during the second quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) runs from Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means (55) and defensive end Marlon Davidson (90) during the second quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) makes a throw during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson smiles during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) escapes the rush by New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (5) during the first quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) makes a throw during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes a catch between New Orleans Saints defensive backs Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) and Marcus Williams (43) during the first quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) and holder/punter Dustin Colquitt (12) warm up before their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith signed autographs before their game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book warms up before their game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan signed autographs before their game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan warms up before their game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) celebrates his game-winning field goal with holder Dustin Colquitt (12) against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Ryan threw two touchdown passes, ran for another score and drove visiting Atlanta to a game-winning field goal as time expired in a 27-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.
Ryan's 64-yard completion to Cordarrelle Patterson set up Younghoe Koo's winning 29-yard field goal. The Falcons escaped after Trevor Siemian had rallied the Saints (5-3) from an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to a one-point lead on an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills with 1:01 left.
Ryan completed 23 of 30 for 343 yards and connected with Olamide Zaccheaus on both scoring passes for the Falcons (4-4).
Siemian, making his first start since Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending knee injury in a win against Tampa Bay a week earlier, completed 25 of 41 for 249 yards with two touchdowns.
The Saints didn't score in the first half, but on the first possession of the second half they drove to Brian Johnson's 35-yard field goal, cutting the Falcons' lead to 10-3.
Ryan answered on the ensuing possession with a drive that ended with his one-yard touchdown run for a 17-3 lead at the end of the third quarter.
On the second play of the fourth quarter, Johnson kicked a 52-yard field goal to trim the lead to 17-6.
New Orleans drove across midfield on its next possession, but Siemian fumbled when he was sacked by James Vaughters. Steven Means recovered and returned 32 yards to the Saints' 6-yard line.
On the next play Ryan threw a touchdown to Zaccheaus for a 24-6 lead with 10:39 remaining.
Siemian's 5-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway and a 2-yard touchdown run by Alvin Kamara cut the lead to 24-19 after a two-point conversion failed with 4:35 left.
The Falcons went three and out and Siemian drove the Saints to his go-ahead touchdown pass to Stills.
Koo kicked a 32-yard field goal to give the Falcons a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Atlanta drove 92 yards and Ryan threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Zaccheaus with six seconds left to take a 10-0 lead at halftime.
