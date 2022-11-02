Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) reacts after an NFL International Series game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports
The Atlanta Falcons designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.
Patterson, who was placed on IR on Oct. 3 with a knee injury, was expected to participate in practice Wednesday.
The move opens a 21-day window in which he is eligible to practice before officially joining the active roster.
The Falcons (4-4) have won four of their last six games heading into Sunday's clash with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3).
Patterson, 31, has 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries this season. In 2021, in his first season in Atlanta, Patterson had 1,166 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.
A four-time All-Pro as a kick returner, Patterson is with his fifth team. In 147 career games (52 starts), he has 4,638 yards from scrimmage and 32 scores. He also has gained 7,579 yards as a kick returner, with eight touchdowns, for the Minnesota Vikings (2013-16), then-Oakland Raiders (2017), New England Patriots (2018), Chicago Bears (2019-20) and Falcons.
