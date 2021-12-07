Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) for a touchdown during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, an Acworth native and North Cobb High School graduate, headlined the Davis Direction Foundation’s Beyond the End Zone fundraiser last summer at Mount Paran Christian School.
Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) leaves the field after the loss against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry were among the 32 players announced Tuesday as nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.
Also nominated were Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis and two with Cobb County ties -- Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, a North Cobb product, and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, who began his high school career at Whitefield Academy.
Each team selects a player who has had a significant impact on the community through his philanthropy or other efforts. The award, to be presented during Super Bowl LVI week in February, was established in 1970 and named after the late Chicago Bears running back in 1999.
The winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice, with the 31 other nominees receiving a charitable donation of up to $40,000.
Last year's winner was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
