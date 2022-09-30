Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after being limited in practice on Friday.
Patterson sat out practice on Wednesday as part of a veteran rest day while also nursing an ailing knee. He missed Thursday's practice as well.
"I feel like I'm going to play every Sunday, no matter what the situation is," Patterson told ESPN. "I plan on playing Sunday and we all know that's the plan."
Coach Arthur Smith said a final decision will be made Saturday on the availability of Patterson.
The versatile Patterson received NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after rushing for a career-high 141 yards in Atlanta's 27-23 victory against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Patterson, 31, ranks third in the NFL with 302 rushing yards and has two touchdowns in three games this season. He also has four catches for 28 yards.
Rookie Tyler Allgeier likely would see additional playing time should Patterson be unable to compete versus the Browns. Allgeier has 16 carries for 55 yards this season.
--Field Level Media
