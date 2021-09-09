The Atlanta Falcons activated tight end Parker Hesse from the reserve/COVID-19 list, making him eligible to play in Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hesse, 26, played collegiately at Iowa but has never played in an NFL game.

He spent the past two seasons on the Titans practice squad. There, he learned the tight end-heavy offense of Arthur Smith, the Falcons' new head coach who was offensive coordinator with Tennessee.

The Falcons signed Hesse in May.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.