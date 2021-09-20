The Vegas Golden Knights signed restricted free agent forward Nolan Patrick to a two-year deal.
The deal is worth $2.4 million. Patrick signed the deal Sunday, his 23rd birthday.
The Knights acquired Patrick in a July trade. He tallied nine points (four goals, five assists) in 52 games last season with the Philadelphia Flyers after missing the entire 2019-20 season with a migraine disorder.
For his career, Patrick has 70 points (30 goals, 40 assists) in 197 games with the Flyers, who selected him No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft.
--Field Level Media
