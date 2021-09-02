The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Joel Farabee to a six-year, $30 million contract extension Thursday.
The deal will take effect with the 2022-23 season.
Farabee, 21, was the No. 14 overall selection by the Flyers in the 2018 NHL Draft.
He led the Flyers last season with 20 goals and added 18 assists. He became the second-youngest player, following Eric Lindros, to lead the franchise in goals for a season.
In 107 career regular-season games, Farabee has 59 points (28 goals, 31 assists). In 12 playoff games, he has five points (three goals, two assists).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.