The Chicago Blackhawks re-signed forward Adam Gaudette to a one-year, $997,500 contract on Monday.
Gaudette, 24, was set to become a restricted free agent. He was acquired April 12 in a trade that sent forward Matthew Highmore to the Vancouver Canucks.
In 40 games for the Canucks and Blackhawks last season, Gaudette scored five goals and dished six assists.
Gaudette debuted for the Canucks in March 2018 after winning the Hobey Baker Awards as NCAA's top hockey player for the 2017-18 season.
In 160 career NHL games, he has 22 goals and 34 assists.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.