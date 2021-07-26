The Chicago Blackhawks re-signed forward Adam Gaudette to a one-year, $997,500 contract on Monday.

Gaudette, 24, was set to become a restricted free agent. He was acquired April 12 in a trade that sent forward Matthew Highmore to the Vancouver Canucks.

In 40 games for the Canucks and Blackhawks last season, Gaudette scored five goals and dished six assists.

Gaudette debuted for the Canucks in March 2018 after winning the Hobey Baker Awards as NCAA's top hockey player for the 2017-18 season.

In 160 career NHL games, he has 22 goals and 34 assists.

--Field Level Media

