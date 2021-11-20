Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit defender Emily Sonnett (6) celebrates with goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe (1) and defender Sam Staab (3) after defeating the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Washington defeated Chicago 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Washington Spirit celebrate after defeating the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Washington defeated Chicago 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars defender Tatumn Milazzo (23) defends against Washington Spirit midfielder Anna Heilferty (21) during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit defender Sam Staab (3) and Chicago Red Stars forward Makenzy Doniak (15) play on the ball during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars forward Katie Johnson (33) is knocked to the ground during the NWSL Championship match against the Washington Spirit at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
An NWSL logo sign before the quarterfinal match of the NWSL Challenge Cup between the Houston Dash and the Utah Royals FC at Zions Bank Stadium on July 17, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit forward Tara McKeown (27) dribbles against Chicago Red Stars defender Tatumn Milazzo (23) during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Washington defeated Chicago 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) shoots the ball against Chicago Red Stars defender Arin Wright (3) during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit forward Ashley Sanchez (10) races Chicago Red Stars forward Rachel Hill (5) to the ball during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) battles Chicago Red Stars defender Arin Wright (3) to get to the ball during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (1) guards the goal during the NWSL Championship match against the Washington Spirit at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) lays on the ground after taking a hit during the NWSL Championship match against the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit midfielder Julia Roddar (16) plays on the ball during the NWSL Championship match against the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh (9) passes the ball against Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit forward Tara McKeown (27) dribbles against Chicago Red Stars during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh (9) dribbles against Washington Spirit defender Kelley O'Hara (5) during the first half of the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe (1) calls out instructions during the NWSL Championship match against the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars defender Bianca St Georges (22) battles Washington Spirit defender Emily Sonnett (6) to get to the ball during the second half of the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan (12) dribbles the ball against Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh (9) during first half of the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit midfielder Anna Heilferty (21) dribbles the ball past Chicago Red Stars midfielder Morgan Gautrat (13) during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit players celebrate after midfielder Andi Sullivan (12) scores on a penalty kick during the NWSL Championship match against the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit defender Emily Sonnett (6) battles Chicago Red Stars forward Katie Johnson (33) to get to the ball during overtime in the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit forward Ashley Hatch (33) heads the ball against Chicago Red Stars defender Casey Krueger (6) during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan (12) reacts to an officials call during the NWSL Championship match against the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars forward Makenzy Doniak (15) kicks the ball away from Washington Spirit defender Emily Sonnett (6) during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan (12) scores on a penalty kick during the NWSL Championship match against the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe (1) pulls down a shot on goal during overtime against the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit defender Emily Sonnett (6) heads the ball past Chicago Red Stars midfielder Danielle Colaprico (24) during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars goalkeeper Cassie Miller (38) battles to clear the ball from Washington Spirit defender Emily Sonnett (6) during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit celebrates winning the NWSL Championship match against the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit defender Kelley O'Hara (5) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Red Stars in overtime during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars defender Sarah Gorden (11) plays for the ball against Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Washington defeated Chicago 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit defender Emily Sonnett (6) plays on the ball during the NWSL Championship match against the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit forward Tara McKeown (27) dribbles against Chicago Red Stars defender Arin Wright (3) during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe (1) takes a drink as Chicago Red Stars players celebrate a goal scored by forward Rachel Hill (5) during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit defender Kelley O'Hara (5) battles Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh (9) for the ball during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit defender Sam Staab (3) passes the ball during the NWSL Championship match against the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars defender Tierna Davidson (26) and Washington Spirit forward Ashley Hatch (33) play on the ball during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit defender Emily Sonnett (6) heads the ball past Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh (9) during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit goalkeeper Devon Kerr (18) warms up before the NWSL Championship match against the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit forward Kumi Yokoyama (17) warms up before the NWSL Championship match against the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Watt (2) warms up before the NWSL Championship match against the Washington Spirit at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars goalkeeper Cassie Miller (38) warms up before facing off against the Washington Spirit during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars defender Tatumn Milazzo (23) smiles while warming up before facing off against the Washington Spirit during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars midfielder Morgan Gautrat (13) warms up before facing off against the Washington Spirit during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit midfielder Anna Heilferty (21) dribbles the ball past Chicago Red Stars midfielder Morgan Gautrat (13) during the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports