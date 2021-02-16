The expansion Charlotte FC announced Tuesday the signing of their fourth player, Polish center back Jan Sobocinski.
Sobocinski most recently played with LKS Lodz in the second division 1 Liga in Poland. He started 14 games for LKS Lodz this past season and has made 75 appearances overall, scoring five goals.
Charlotte FC begins play in 2022.
Sobocinski joins Sergio Ruiz, Riley McGree and Brandt Bronico as the first four players on the team.
