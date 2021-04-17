Former New York Yankees All-Star pitcher Masahiro Tanaka lost his debut Saturday in his return to professional baseball in Japan.
Tanaka, a 32-year-old right-hander, gave up three runs and four hits over five innings as his Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles fell 4-1 to the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.
Before transitioning to Major League Baseball, Tanaka pitched for the Golden Eagles of the Nippon Professional Baseball from 2007-13. The loss Saturday snapped a string of 28 straight wins in Japan for Tanaka.
He has a career 99-35 record in the NPB, which included a 24-0 mark and a 1.27 ERA in 2013.
Sho Nakata hit a first-inning, two-run home run to give the Ham Fighters the lead. The moment was not lost on him.
"He's a pitcher who represents Japan. He's an amazing pitcher," Nakata said of Tanaka, per The Japan Times. "I just connected and I'm glad I got that hit."
After the 2013 season, Tanaka signed a seven-year, $155 million deal with the Yankees, who also paid a $20 million posting fee to the Golden Eagles.
Tanaka chose to return to Japan when the Yankees decided not to re-sign him in the offseason.
In his seven seasons in New York, Tanaka posted a 78-46 record and a 3.74 ERA in 124 games (123 starts). He struck out 991 in 1,054 1/3 innings.
--Field Level Media
