Former Utah guard Alfonso Plummer is transferring to Illinois, he announced Saturday.
He selected the Illini over BYU, Florida, Georgia and Texas Tech.
Plummer played two seasons at Arizona Western College before joining the Utes for two. He has one year of eligibility left.
The 6-foot-1 Plummer, from Puerto Rico, was second on the Utes in scoring last season, averaging 13.6 points, and added 2.2 rebounds per game. He shot 38.3 percent from 3-point range.
The Illini finished last season with a 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten) record. A No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tourment, they were upset by No. 8 Loyola Chicago in the second round, 71-58.
--Field Level Media
