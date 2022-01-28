Former Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris announced Friday he is transferring to Rutgers.

The New Jersey native posted his commitment to the Scarlet Knights on Twitter: "Jersey I'm home."

Harris entered the transfer portal in early October after catching 16 passes for 171 yards through three games in 2021.

He set Syracuse freshman records for receptions (40) and receiving yards (565) in 2018 and earned All-ACC third-team honors in 2020.

Harris finished his four-year Orange career with 151 catches for 2,028 yards and 10 touchdowns in 37 games. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

--Field Level Media

