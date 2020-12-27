Former Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi is transferring to Northern Illinois.
"There are so many people I would like to thank for their help and support throughout my recruiting process. But without further delay, I would like to announce my commitment to NIU!" Lombardi posted Sunday on Twitter.
Lombardi, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 18.
He started the first six games for the Spartans this season, passing for 1,090 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He completed 47.9 percent of his passes for 1,902 yards with 11 scores and 14 picks during his three years in East Lansing.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.