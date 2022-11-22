Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule welcomes another chance to coach and knows a few changes he would implement should he get another spin at the wheel.
Rhule was fired after starting 1-4 after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record in Carolina.
"It didn't end the way I wanted it to. But I'm proud I never lost the locker room," Rhule said Tuesday in an NFL Network interview. "I'm proud those guys fought and stood up for me til the very end. I hope I get another chance to coach. I'd do some things better football-wise."
Rhule said he didn't have strong enough relationships with players in his first two years in the NFL.
The Panthers are 3-8 and would currently have the second pick in the 2023 draft if the season ended Tuesday. Carolina plays the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but has yet to identify a starting quarterback -- an issue that helped deck Rhule's run as Panthers' coach.
Rhule said the Panthers should take a long look at current interim head coach Steve Wilks.
"Steve Wilks deserves a chance to be a head coach in the (NFL). He's a leader of men," Rhule said. "And if this league needs 1 thing, if football needs 1 thing, we need diversity in our coaching hires. We need diversity in coaching searches. I think Steve's done a really nice job."
The Panthers owe Rhule $40 million as part of the contract he signed to leave Baylor and take over in Carolina.
