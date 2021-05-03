Former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams announced Monday he is transferring to Alabama.

He entered the transfer portal last week after he was unable to win a starting position in spring workouts. He caught 15 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Williams posted two images on Twitter wearing a Crimson Tide uniform, with the caption "The Next Chapter."

In his last game with Ohio State, he caught one pass for 14 yards in a 52-24 loss to Alabama in the national championship game on Jan. 11, 2021.

A 6-foot-2, 188-pound junior from St. Louis, Williams is eligible to play immediately as the Tide look to replace first-round NFL draft picks DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.