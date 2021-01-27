Miami quarterback Tate Martell is in the transfer portal again.
The former four-star recruit began his collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring to the Hurricanes prior to the 2019 season.
After Houston transfer D'Eriq King won the starting job for Miami last July, Martell opted out of the 2020 season.
He was a four-star recruit from powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas and was ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation in the Class of 2017.
He redshirted at Ohio State in 2017 and sat behind Dwayne Haskins in 2018, appearing in three games. He completed 23 of 28 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown and added two scores on the ground.
Martell appeared in five games for the Hurricanes in 2019, completing one pass for 7 yards and rushing seven times for 7 yards.
--Field Level Media
