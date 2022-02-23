Former NHL bad boy Sean Avery signed with the Orlando Solar Bears of the East Coast Hockey League, returning to the game after 10 years away.

Avery, 41, last appeared in an NHL game on Dec. 10, 2011, while a member of the New York Rangers.

The Solar Bears, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Wednesday that Avery signed a standard player contract and had been placed on the team's reserve list.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.