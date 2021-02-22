Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey announced Monday he is transferring to Louisville.

"Excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville. Go Cardinals!" he posted on Twitter.

As a redshirt freshman in 2020, he played in seven games with two starts for the Cornhuskers. He completed 48 of 76 passes for 466 yards with one touchdown and six interceptions and rushed 65 times for 364 yards and three scores.

McCaffrey is the brother of star Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and the son of longtime NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey.

--Field Level Media

