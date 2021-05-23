Detroit police are seeking former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling in connection with a shooting that left a 66-year-old man dead on Saturday night.
According to a police statement, Appling and the man were involved in an argument that turned physical. Police say Appling then fired at the man multiple times, killing him.
Appling, 29, fled in a tan Buick Regal and is considered armed and dangerous, per the statement.
Appling played for the Spartans from 2010-14. He had a brief stint with the Orlando Magic in the NBA and had multiple stops in the NBA G League and overseas.
According to The Detroit News, Appling pleaded guilty to a drug charge last October and was sentenced to 18 months of probation. He reportedly was issued a warrant for violating his probation in February.
