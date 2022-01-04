Sorry, an error occurred.
Former major league reliever Jim Corsi died Tuesday after battling liver and colon cancer. He was 60.
Corsi revealed his cancer diagnosis on WBZ-TV in his native Boston in a pre-taped interview that aired Monday. He said he knew he didn't have much longer to live.
"I'm at peace. I know if I die, I'm going to a better place," he said in the interview. "That's the No. 1 thing. I feel sorry for everybody I'll leave behind."
Corsi played 10 seasons in the majors with the Oakland Athletics (1988-89, 1992, 1995-96), Houston Astros (1991), Florida Marlins (1993), Boston Red Sox (1997-99) and Baltimore Orioles (1999).
In his career, he posted a 22-24 record with a 3.25 ERA over 368 games (one start). He struck out 290 batters in 481 1/3 innings.
He said his regret was not getting a colonoscopy when he was younger.
"Should have done it," he said. "If you're out there, don't wait. Don't be stupid. I was a professional athlete."
"I thought I was invincible, you know what I mean, strong. And you're not," he continued. "Cancer is not prejudiced to anybody."
--Field Level Media
