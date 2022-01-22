Sorry, an error occurred.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sergio Mitre was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison in Mexico after his conviction for the murder and rape of a 22-month-old girl.
The child, who was the daughter of his former girlfriend, died of injuries suffered in the assault in Saltillo, Mexico, in July 2020.
Mitre was arrested in Mexico on July 13, 2020, on drug possession charges, then was charged with rape and murder three days later. He was sentenced earlier this week.
Now 40, Mitre spent parts of eight seasons in the major leagues, pitching for the Chicago Cubs (2003-05), Florida Marlins (2006-07), New York Yankees (2009-11) and Milwaukee Brewers (2011).
Mitre served a 50-game suspension in 2009 for violating MLB's drug policy. At the time, he said he unknowingly took a banned substance when he used a supplement purchased at a GNC store in Florida.
He pitched 454 2/3 innings in 143 career games (64 starts) and posted a 13-30 record with a 5.21 ERA.
A Los Angeles native, he continued his career in the Mexican League. He was suspended indefinitely after his arrest.
--Field Level Media
