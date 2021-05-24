Former Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook announced Monday that he will transfer to Georgia for his final season.
Cook averaged 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for Gonzaga during its run to the NCAA title game in 2020-21. He shot 50 percent from the field and averaged 0.9 steals while playing 13.5 minutes per contest.
"Blessed and excited to commit to the University of Georgia for my final season. Let's get to work!!" Cook wrote on Twitter.
Cook started his college career with Southern Illinois, twice averaging in double-figures scoring. He is from St. Louis and attended Westminster Christian Academy.
