Former Georgia guard Tye Fagan announced Friday that he's staying in the Southeastern Conference and transferring to Ole Miss.
He entered the transfer portal on March 22.
"I grew so much this season, not only on the court but as a man and I'll be forever thankful for this opportunity," Fagan, a Georgia native, posted on Twitter at the time he announced his transfer.
"After extensive thought and conversations with my family, I've decided that at this juncture I'm going to weigh every option and enter my name into the transfer portal."
Fagan played in 26 games (25 starts), for the 14-12 (7-11 SEC) Bulldogs in 2020-21. He averaged 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
In three seasons with Georgia, he played in 89 games (28 starts) and averaged 5.1 points.
At Ole Miss, coach Kermit Davis' Rebels finished 16-12 (10-8). They lost to Louisiana Tech 70-61 in the first round of the NIT.
