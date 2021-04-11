Ex-Florida Atlantic forward Jailyn Ingram will continue his basketball career at home-state Georgia.

He announced his choice Sunday on Twitter with the words, "I'm coming home," accompanied by a sketch of himself in a Bulldogs uniform.

The 6-foot-7 Ingram, from Madison, Ga., scored more than 1,300 points for the Owls. He is taking advantage of the NCAA's decision to allow winter-sport athletes to play another year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 122 games at FAU, Ingram started 105 of them and averaged 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 44.5 percent from the field while posting 1,334 total points.

--Field Level Media

