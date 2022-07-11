Authorities say heat stroke is to blame for the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III.

The Collin County medical examiner's office said the 38-year-old's death has been ruled an accident.

Police were performing a welfare check when they found Barber dead in his apartment in Frisco, Texas, on June 1.

A fourth-round pick by Dallas in 2005, Barber made the Pro Bowl in 2007. He rushed for 4,780 yards and 53 scores in 99 games with the Cowboys (2005-10) and Chicago Bears (2011).

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription