Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has signed a one-year contract with Spartak Moscow of the KHL, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Virtanen, 25, was released by the Canucks in July following an allegation of sexual misconduct against the former first-round draft pick.
A civil lawsuit filed in May in Kelowna, British Columbia, claims that Virtanen sexually assaulted a woman in a West Vancouver hotel room in September 2017.
Virtanen has denied the allegations.
Virtanen registered five goals and zero assists in 38 games in 2020-21, his sixth season with the Canucks.
Drafted sixth overall in 2014, he registered 100 points (55 goals, 45 assists) and 219 penalty minutes in 317 career NHL games.
--Field Level Media
