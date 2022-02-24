The Atlanta Falcons announced the addition of former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace to their front office on Thursday.

Pace, 45, will be a senior personnel executive under Falcons GM Terry Fontenot. Pace worked alongside Fontenot for 13 years when both were in New Orleans.

Pace was fired by the Bears in January -- along with head coach Matt Nagy -- after seven seasons as GM. The Bears went 48-67 with two playoff appearances in Pace's tenure.

Pace was replaced by Ryan Poles in Chicago.

--Field Level Media

