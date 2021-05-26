Evan Longoria homered and had four RBIs and Brandon Crawford smacked a three-run double to help the San Francisco Giants record an 8-0 victory over the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix.
Right-hander Kevin Gausman (5-0) continued his strong season with nine strikeouts in five shutout innings as San Francisco halted a three-game slide.
Nick Ahmed and Pavin Smith each had two hits for Arizona, which has dropped nine consecutive games and 12 of its past 13.
Longoria hit a three-run blast in the third inning and also had a run-scoring double in the seventh. He went 3-for-4 with a walk, falling a triple short of the cycle.
Crawford, Alex Dickerson, Steven Duggar and Mike Yastrzemski added two hits as part of San Francisco's 13-hit attack.
Gausman gave up five hits and two walks before leaving after 97 pitches. The 30-year-old lowered his ERA to 1.53, and he has struck out 76 and allowed just 39 hits in 64 2/3 innings.
Three left-handers completed the nine-hit shutout. Jarlin Garcia struck out four and allowed two hits in two innings, Jose Alvarez gave up a hit during a scoreless eighth and Sam Selman gave up one hit while working the ninth.
Diamondbacks right-hander Corbin Martin (0-2) gave up six runs and five hits in four innings. He walked three and struck out two in his second start of the season.
Yastrzemski led off the game with a single off Martin and Brandon Belt and Longoria drew two-out walks to load the bases. Martin and Crawford waged a fierce battle and Crawford prevailed on the ninth pitch when he sent a full-count fastball into the gap in right-center to give San Francisco a quick 3-0 lead.
The Giants added to the lead in the third as Buster Posey walked and Dickerson doubled to start the inning. Martin struck out Belt before Longoria ripped a 1-2 fastball 444 feet over the fence in straightaway center. The homer was Longoria's seventh in 21 career games at Chase Field.
Longoria laced a two-out double to left-center to make it 7-0 in the seventh. It scored Posey, who had singled to lead off the inning.
Dickerson tripled to start the ninth and scored on a pinch-hit single by Curt Casali.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.