Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) points up after hiring a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI double as Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) looks on during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) scores against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) waves at a television camera while wearing a helmet in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) walks off the field after pitching during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts to hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) gets caught in a run-down against Seattle Mariners first baseman Carlos Santana (41) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3, right) and is eventually tagged out during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) gestures after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts to hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves as he rounds the bases during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) stands on a first base bag with a sticker remembering the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) lies on the ground while being tended to by a trainer after colliding with right fielder Robbie Grossman (15) on a play against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) claps after a double play to retire the side against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) begins to run the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (9) holds his hat as Amazing Grace is played before the game against the Atlanta Braves to honor the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) commits an error by dropping the ball hit by Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; A member of the Seattle Mariners holds a baseball hat with a patch honoring the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks before the game against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) wears a hat with a patch in remembrance of the September 11th terrorist attacks before facing the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Eugenio Suarez homered with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off Kenley Jansen to cap one of the wildest finishes of the season as the Seattle Mariners edged the visiting Atlanta Braves 8-7 Sunday afternoon.
The winning blast came one out after rookie Julio Rodriguez homered to left to tie the score.
Suarez, Rodriguez and Atlanta rookie Michael Harris II each homered twice -- with all three players going deep in the ninth inning.
Harris launched a three-run shot against Diego Castillo -- the ball went off the facade of the third deck in right field -- with two outs in the top of the inning to pull the Braves within 6-5.
Pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario greeted Mariners closer Paul Sewald with a single to right and Robbie Grossman hit an 0-1 pitch over the right-field wall to give the Braves their first lead of the day.
But it proved to be short-lived as Rodriguez tied it and Suarez just cleared the wall in left to beat Jansen (5-2). Sewald (4-4) got the victory.
The Mariners won the final two games in the three-game series to move into a tie with Tampa Bay for the American League's wild-card lead and knock the Braves 1 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the National League East.
Mariners starter Marco Gonzales allowed one run -- a solo homer by Austin Riley -- on two hits in six innings. The left-hander didn't walk a batter and struck out five.
Braves right-hander Jake Odorizzi, facing the Mariners for the fourth time this season after three starts with Houston before being acquired at the trade deadline, lasted just 3 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs on five hits, with three walks and three strikeouts.
Rodriguez hit Odorizzi's second pitch of the game over the fence in right-center field.
After the Braves tied it on Riley's solo shot to left-center with two outs in the fourth, the Mariners responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Cal Raleigh and Carlos Santana drew back-to-back walks and Adam Frazier lined a two-run triple high off the wall in right-center. With two outs, Sam Haggerty slapped a single to left to score Frazier and give Seattle a 4-1 lead.
Suarez went deep to straightaway center off Collin McHugh with one out in the fifth.
The Mariners tacked on another run in the sixth against Tyler Matzek as Frazier drew a leadoff walk and scored on J.P. Crawford's one-out double to center.
Harris led off the eighth with a homer down the right-field line to make it 6-2.
