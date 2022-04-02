Erik Haula's second goal of the game - a power-play tally with 3:54 left in the third period - lifted the Boston Bruins to a 5-2 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.
Haula decided the sixth win in seven games for Boston (43-20-5, 91 points) by tipping home Brandon Carlo's shot from the top of the left circle. It was his second multi-goal game of the season.
Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored empty-net goals following Haula's game-winner, capping off Boston's three-goal third period.
Brad Marchand had a game-tying goal and two assists, DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy added two assists for the Bruins.
Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves, improving to 12-2-1 in his last 15 starts in Boston's net.
Justin Danforth and Gustav Nyquist scored for the Blue Jackets (32-32-5, 69 points), who have now lost six straight games.
Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins made 37 saves. Boston held a 42-24 shots on goal advantage, including 15-4 in the third period.
Just after Merzlikins robbed David Pastrnak with a pad save on the doorstep, Haula finished off a net-mouth scramble for the game's first goal at 15:09 of the first period.
Despite being outshot 15-5 in the opening frame, Columbus knotted the score with 27.3 seconds left as Nyquist buried a loose puck that popped out of Swayman's glove after an initial save on Cole Sillinger.
Danforth scored the second Blue Jacket goal in a span of 1:10 just 42 seconds into the middle frame, picking up the rebound of a Yegor Chinakhov shot that hit the outside of the net.
At the 18:13 mark of the second period, Marchand banged in the tying goal at the end of a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Bergeron and DeBrusk.
The Bruins and Blue Jackets finish a home-and-home series Monday night in Columbus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.