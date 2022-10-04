Eric Lauer tossed six hitless innings, two relievers finished the one-hitter and Luis Urias drove in two runs to pace the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-0 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Lauer (11-7) struck out seven and walked four in a 97-pitch outing. Arizona also had a runner reach on an error in the fourth.
Jake Cousins replaced Lauer in the seventh and gave up a leadoff single to Josh Rojas. Cousins completed two scoreless innings and Peter Strzelecki finished with a perfect ninth for his first career save.
Urias hit a solo homer in the third and an RBI double in the fifth. He also had an infield single in the eighth for the Brewers (86-75), who were eliminated from the wild-card chase Monday night when Philadelphia won at Houston.
Zac Gallen (12-4) allowed three runs on five hits in five innings, striking out six and walking three in a 102-pitch effort. Gallen entered 8-1 with a 1.27 ERA in his previous 13 starts.
Rookie Garrett Mitchell staked the Brewers to a 1-0 lead, opening the second inning with his second home run.
In the third, Urias made it 2-0 with his 16th homer, a two-out shot to left-center that extended his career-high hitting streak to 14 games.
Pinch hitter Jace Peterson drew a two-out walk in the fifth and Urias followed with an RBI double to right-center to make it 3-0.
Arizona (73-88) has lost eight of its last 11.
The teams conclude the three-game series and the regular season on Wednesday afternoon when the Brewers' Corbin Burnes will oppose the Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly in a battle of right-handers.
