Emory Jones has won the quarterback competition at Arizona State.
Coach Herm Edwards named Jones the starter over Alabama transfer Paul Tyson and redshirt junior Trenton Bourguet, who backed up Jayden Daniels last season.
Daniels is now at LSU.
Jones transferred to Arizona State from Florida in May.
Last season, Jones passed for 2,734 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the Gators. He also rushed for 759 yards and four scores.
He played parts of four seasons at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and rushing for 1,273 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Due to the free eligibility season of 2020 due to COVID-19, Jones has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
He initially pledged to Ohio State as part of the Class of 2018 but decommitted and chose Florida instead.
The Sun Devils will open the season Sept. 1 at home against Northern Arizona.
--Field Level Media
