Former five-star recruit and Eastern Michigan transfer Emoni Bates is scheduled to be arraigned on weapons charges Monday after his arrest in Superior Township, Mich., on Sunday night.
Superior Township public information officer Derrick Jackson told ESPN that Bates was pulled over by Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies after he failed to stop at an intersection. A firearm was then discovered in the vehicle.
Bates will be charged with two firearms felonies, according to court documents obtained by WXYZ -- carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a weapon.
Bates' lawyer, Steve Haney, told ESPN that Bates borrowed the car he was driving.
"Reserve judgment on this," Haney said in a statement to ESPN. "There's way more to the story. He borrowed someone's car, was pulled over and a gun was located in the car."
Bates transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis in June.
Bates, a 6-foot-9 forward, played in just 18 games for Memphis last season due to back troubles. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds and shot 38.6 percent from the field.
Bates entered the transfer portal following the season.
The 247Sports composite listed Bates as the No. 1 small forward and No. 5 overall player in the 2022 class before he later reclassified to 2021 and signed with Memphis.
Bates initially gave a verbal commitment to Michigan State before later decommitting.
