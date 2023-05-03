Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu will miss a "few months" after undergoing surgical procedures on both her hand and ankle.
Raducanu posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed Wednesday on Twitter, along with a lengthy handwritten note.
The 20-year-old had been dealing with tendinitis in her wrist over the past several months. She cited hand issues for the reason she pulled out of the Mutua Madrid Open mere hours before her first-round matchup with Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria.
"It's safe to say that the last 10 months have been difficult," Raducanu wrote in her note. "I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try (to) heal it. Unfortunately, it's not enough."
Raducanu sustained an ankle injury at the ASB Classic in Auckland, Australia.
"It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts," Raducanu wrote. "Looking forward to seeing you all back out there."
The summer events will include the French Open and Wimbledon for Raducanu, who won the 2021 U.S. Open.
