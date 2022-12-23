Elias Pettersson had a five-point night and scored the winner in a shootout as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the visiting Seattle Kraken 6-5 on Thursday.
Pettersson -- who had missed the previous two games, both losses, with an illness -- had two goals and three assists Thursday. He scored the tying goal on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle at 18:40 of the third period, with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker.
Pettersson nearly had a hat trick, but he put a shot off the crossbar in overtime.
Andrei Kuzmenko added a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who never led in regulation. Lane Pederson had a goal and an assist and Brock Boeser also tallied. Spencer Martin made 31 saves.
Daniel Sprong scored twice and Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist for the second-year Kraken, who are 0-5-1 all-time against their Pacific Division rivals.
Jared McCann and Alex Wennberg also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones stopped 32 of 37 shots.
The Kraken opened the scoring at 7:01 of the first as McCann scored on a wrist shot from just outside the blue line along the right-wing boards.
The Canucks tied it at 17:17 of the period on a two-on-one break, with Pederson converting a nifty pass from Pettersson.
The Kraken took the lead with two goals in a 10-second span early in the second period.
Taking a pass from Jaden Schwartz on a two-on-one breakaway, Bjorkstrand broke the tie with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right faceoff circle at 3:28.
Seconds later, Sprong redirected Adam Larsson's shot from the right point into the far upper corner of the net.
The Canucks pulled within 3-2 as Pettersson tipped Luke Schenn's wrister from the top of the right faceoff circle past Jones at 8:09 of the second.
The Kraken restored their two-goal edge at 13:29. Martin stopped Will Borgen's slap shot, but Bjorkstrand was able to corral the rebound and dropped a pass for Wennberg, who scored on a wrister from the low slot.
Kuzmenko converted on a four-on-two rush at 5:13 of the third to make it 4-3.
Sprong tapped in a pass from Brandon Tanev at 6:17 to put Seattle back up by two.
Boeser scored on the power play at 8:52 to pull the Canucks within 5-4.
