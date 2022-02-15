Elias Lindholm had a goal and two assists to help the Calgary Flames to their seventh straight win, defeating the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Tuesday night.
Tyler Toffoli scored in his team debut for Calgary, which moved past the Vegas Golden Knights and into first place in the Pacific Division.
Erik Gudbranson, Matthew Tkachuk, Dillon Dube and Adam Ruzicka also scored, and Dan Vladar made 18 saves for the Flames, who host the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
Adam Boqvist and Zach Werenski scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 35 saves for the Blue Jackets, who had won three in a row and five of six.
The Flames took a 1-0 lead at 2:10 of the first period.
Gudbranson took a slap shot from the point and it sailed through traffic and between the pads of Merzlikins for his 24th goal in his 609th NHL game.
The Blue Jackets extended the lead to 2-0 at 16:30 of the first.
Lindholm was credited with the goal after his centering pass was swept into the Columbus goal by Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke.
Lindholm has a goal in five straight games and a seven-game point streak (five goals, five assists).
The Blue Jackets cut the lead to 2-1 at 17:50 of the first.
Patrik Laine led a 3-on-2 rush but nearly whiffed on his shot from the slot. The puck went to Boqvist at his side and he scored on a one-timer.
The assist extended Laine's point streak to seven games (seven goals, six assists).
The Flames re-established a two-goal lead when Tkachuk scored at 15:44 of the second period.
Lindholm initiated the goal when he intercepted a clearance pass. He fed the puck to Tkachuk, who got it back from Johnny Gaudreau and scored for a 3-1 lead.
Dube scored short-handed to make it 4-1 with 47 seconds left in the second period.
Ruzicka made it 5-1 at 6:39 of the third.
Werenski came back with a goal to make it 5-2 at 8:08, but Toffoli scored for Calgary to push the lead to 6-2 at 11:04.
Toffoli was traded from the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.