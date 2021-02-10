Elias Lindholm's late power-play goal was the difference as the host Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in an entertaining affair Tuesday night.
With overtime looming, Calgary's sputtering power play -- which had struggled through a 1-for-14 slump -- converted with 102 seconds remaining in regulation. Lindholm sent a low wrist shot from the top of the right circle that ricocheted off a defender's stick before finding the net for his fourth goal of the season.
Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves for the Flames, who have won two straight games and are 7-0-1 in their last eight home games against the Jets.
Pierre-Luc Dubois, acquired via trade from Columbus on Jan. 23, finally played for the Jets after going through the COVID-19 protocol. His time without a game showed, as Dubois failed to register a shot in 13:10 of action.
After a scoreless first period, Winnipeg's Nikolaj Ehlers opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 3:23 of the second period. Ehlers, who has made a concerted effort to shoot more this season, unloaded a top-shelf wrist shot from just inside the top of the left circle.
However, Calgary's hottest offensive line drew the game even just over two minutes later. Upon taking a pass from Milan Lucic, Mikael Backlund slipped a shot on net that was denied, but Andrew Mangiapane was on the spot for the rebound tally.
Then it was Calgary's turn to take a lead but see it disappear a couple of minutes later. Byron Froese netted his first NHL goal in nearly three years, a nifty deflection of Juuso Valimaki's point shot, to put the hosts up at the 13:34 mark of the period. But Ehlers scored his second of the night by finishing a two-on-one rush with Mark Scheifele to net his eighth goal of the season and make it a 2-2 game.
Andrew Copp collected a pair of assists for Winnipeg, which saw its two-game winning streak snapped and will finally face another team after meeting the Flames four straight games.
Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots in the loss.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.