No. 3 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia defeated American Lauren Davis 6-1, 7-5 on Sunday in the first round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.

Alexandrova converted four of her five break points and offset seven double faults with six aces. She next will face French wild-card entry Clara Burel, a 6-3, 6-1 winner against Russia's Varvara Gracheva.

No. 8 seed Magda Linette of Poland needed just over an hour to complete a 6-2, 6-0 win over Japan's Nao Hibino. Linette saved five of six break points and converted all six of her break opportunities.

Linette's second-round opponent will be France's Alize Cornet, who advanced with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic. Cornet won the title here in 2013 and was runner-up in 2012.

--Field Level Media

