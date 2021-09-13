Fourth-seeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova served six aces while outlasting Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round of the BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open on Monday.
Seventh-seeded Russian Liudmilla Samsonova also recorded six aces while registering a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Japan's Misaki Doi. Eighth-seeded Alize Cornet of France also advanced with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Russia's Anastasia Potapova.
In other matches, France's Oceane Dodin rallied past Russia's Anastasia Zakharova 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3; Denmark's Clara Tauson registered a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Australia's Astra Sharma; and Croatia's Jana Fett notched a 6-3, 6-3 sweep of Russia's Ekaterina Makarova.
Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz
Ana Konjuh recorded six aces and rallied to post an 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Croatian countrymate Donna Vekic in the first round at Portoroz, Slovenia.
Kojuh overcame 10 double faults -- including five in the first set and four in the second -- to earn the victory. Vekic also had serving issues with nine double faults and just one ace.
In other matches, fourth-seeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea rolled to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Great Britain's Heather Watson; American Bernarda Pera was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over France's Fiona Ferro; and France's Kristina Mladenovic beat Slovenia's Nika Radisic 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.