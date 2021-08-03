The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday and placed right-hander Edwin Uceta on the injured list with a back strain.
Graterol, 22, is 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in 10 appearances spanning three prior stints with the Dodgers this season. He was 2-2 with one save and a 6.48 ERA in 17 relief outings for Oklahoma City.
Uceta, 23, is 0-3 with a 7.64 ERA in 12 games (one start) for Los Angeles this year.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.