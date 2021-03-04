Eastern Illinois announced Thursday that it will not renew head coach Jay Spoonhour's contract, ending his nine-year tenure with the program.
Spoonhour finished with a 119-157 record with the Panthers, including a 66-88 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference. This season, Eastern Illinois went 9-18 overall and 6-10 in the OVC.
"These decisions are never easy to make, especially with a person like Coach Spoonhour," athletic director Tom Michael said. "We felt that it was time to take the program in a new direction under different leadership. We wish Jay and his family nothing but the best."
Eastern Illinois said it would begin a national search for Spoonhour's replacement.
--Field Level Media
