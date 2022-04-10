The Brooklyn Nets won their regular-season finale Sunday and secured the best seed in the NBA Eastern Conference play-in tournament this week.
The Nets finished the season 44-38 after fending off the Indiana Pacers, 134-126. As the No. 7 seed in the East, they will host the No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening to begin the play-in tournament.
The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets both won their regular-season finales Sunday to cement themselves as the Nos. 9 and 10, respectively, in the East. The Hawks (43-39) will host the Hornets (43-39) Wednesday evening.
The winner of Brooklyn-Cleveland will advance to the playoffs and face the second seed (either Milwaukee or Boston) in the first round. The loser will host the winner of Atlanta-Charlotte on Friday to determine who draws the top-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round.
Brooklyn had an identical record to Cleveland after the Cavs beat Milwaukee Sunday. But the Nets earned home-court advantage for Tuesday by virtue of winning the regular-season series, made possible by their 118-107 win over the Cavs on Friday.
The Western Conference play-in tournament schedule was finalized before Sunday's action. The No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves will host the No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night. The No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans will host the No. 10 San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night.
The play-in finals for both conferences are set for a Friday night doubleheader.
