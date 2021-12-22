Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard David Sloan (4) reacts after making a three point shot for the lead in the final seconds against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard Jordan King (2) secures a rebound in the final seconds against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Noah Baumann (20) shoots from the free throw line against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Christian Wright (5) tries to shoot over East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Ty Brewer (14) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers head coach Desmond Oliver reacts on the sideline against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard David Sloan (4) makes a three point shot for the lead in the final seconds against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) is tied up trying to shoot by East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Ty Brewer (14) and guard Ledarrius Brewer (25) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers guards Ledarrius Brewer (25) and Mohab Yasser (1) battle Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) for an inbounds pass at the final buzzer during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) drives to the basket against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) reacts with forward Dalen Ridgnal (15) after scoring a basket against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) brings the ball between East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard Jordan King (2) and forward Ty Brewer (14) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; A Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) takes a shot over East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Ty Brewer (14) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; A Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader on the court during a time out during the game against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) runs with the ball up court against East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard Mohab Yasser (1) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard David Sloan (4) reacts after making a three point shot for the lead in the final seconds against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard Jordan King (2) secures a rebound in the final seconds against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Noah Baumann (20) shoots from the free throw line against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Christian Wright (5) tries to shoot over East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Ty Brewer (14) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers head coach Desmond Oliver reacts on the sideline against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard David Sloan (4) makes a three point shot for the lead in the final seconds against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) is tied up trying to shoot by East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Ty Brewer (14) and guard Ledarrius Brewer (25) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers guards Ledarrius Brewer (25) and Mohab Yasser (1) battle Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) for an inbounds pass at the final buzzer during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) drives to the basket against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) reacts with forward Dalen Ridgnal (15) after scoring a basket against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) brings the ball between East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard Jordan King (2) and forward Ty Brewer (14) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; A Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) takes a shot over East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Ty Brewer (14) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; A Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader on the court during a time out during the game against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) runs with the ball up court against East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard Mohab Yasser (1) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
David Sloan's 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left capped East Tennessee State's rally from an eight-point deficit with four minutes left and lifted the Buccaneers to an 86-84 win over Georgia in a nonconference game on Wednesday in Athens.
Sloan finished 24 points on 10-for-19 shooting from the field and 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. East Tennessee State's Jordan King added 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field and 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.
Ledarrius Brewer and Mohab Yasser each added 12, while Ty Brewer added 10 for the Buccaneers (8-5), who ended a two-game slide.
East Tennessee State led 53-39 in the first minute of the second half before Georgia (5-7) surged to take a 73-72 lead on Aaron Cook's layup with 6:15 left.
Cook's 3-pointer with four minutes to go pushed Georgia's lead to 82-74 before East Tennessee State responded with an 8-0 run to tie the game at 82 when Yasser made 1 of 2 free throws with 57 seconds left.
After Noah Baumann's jumper gave Georgia an 84-82 lead with 35 seconds left, Sloan hit his clutch 3-pointer from the right wing. Baumann missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds, and King made a free throw to cap the scoring.
East Tennessee State could have won more comfortably had it not missed 11 of it first 12 free-throw attempts before finishing the game 5-for-18 from the line. The Buccaneers entered the game fourth in Division I in free-throw percentage (81.02 percent).
Georgia was led by Baumann, who scored 25 points on 8-for-10 shooting that included him making 7 of 9 3-point attempts. Cook scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, while Kario Oquendo scored 11 of his 15 in the final 20 minutes as Georgia nearly rallied for the win.
Trailing 48-39 at halftime, the Bulldogs opened the second half on a 17-10 run to pull to within 58-56 following Dalen Ridgnal's jumper with 14:54 left. But Ty Brewer followed with a layup and Ledarrius Brewer soon after to push the lead 62-56.
East Tennessee State shot 52 percent (13-for-25) from 3-point range and 53.1 percent overall (34-for-62). The Buccaneers also converted 13 Bulldogs turnovers into 21 points.
Georgia hit 48.3 percent of its field-goal attempts, including 41.2 percent (14 of 34) from long distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.