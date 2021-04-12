East Carolina standout forward Jayden Gardner announced Monday that he is transferring to Virginia.
Gardner was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection this season when he averaged 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in 19 games (18 starts).
"This has been a hard decision for me, but I just want to thank God and my family for helping me to come to a decision," Gardner said on Twitter. "It has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to play in the ACC and compete against the best of the best.
"With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Virginia."
Gardner averaged 18.0 points and 8.7 rebounds in 81 games (79 starts) at East Carolina.
--Field Level Media
