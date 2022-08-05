Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) hits a three run home run in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielders Eddie Rosario (8), Michael Harris II (23) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 9-6 at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 9-6 at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) dives back to first base on a pick off attempt in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) pitches in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Eduardo Escobar (10) hits an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Eduardo Escobar (10) hits an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Eduardo Escobar (10) reacts after hitting an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) is greeted in the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single in the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a single in the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) is tagged out by New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) in the fifth inning trying to stretch a single into a double at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a double in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a double in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) walks back into the dugout after being taken out of the game in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) throws past Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) attempting to complete a double play in the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme (13) lays on the ground after being thrown out at home in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) reacts after hitting an RBI double in the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) reacts after hitting an RBI double in the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits an RBI single in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme (13) sits on the ground after being thrown out at home in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a double in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) gestures into the dugout after hitting a three run home run in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a double in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts after hitting a double in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) gestures into the dugout after hitting a three run home run in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) hits a three run home run in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielders Eddie Rosario (8), Michael Harris II (23) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 9-6 at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 9-6 at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) dives back to first base on a pick off attempt in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) pitches in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Eduardo Escobar (10) hits an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Eduardo Escobar (10) hits an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Eduardo Escobar (10) reacts after hitting an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) is greeted in the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single in the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a single in the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) is tagged out by New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) in the fifth inning trying to stretch a single into a double at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a double in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a double in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) walks back into the dugout after being taken out of the game in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) throws past Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) attempting to complete a double play in the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme (13) lays on the ground after being thrown out at home in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) reacts after hitting an RBI double in the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) reacts after hitting an RBI double in the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits an RBI single in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme (13) sits on the ground after being thrown out at home in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a double in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) gestures into the dugout after hitting a three run home run in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a double in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts after hitting a double in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) gestures into the dugout after hitting a three run home run in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) takes the field against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Eddie Rosario's three-run homer capped a four-run first inning and his RBI double punctuated a four-run second Friday night for the visiting Atlanta Braves, who staved off a comeback attempt by the New York Mets to win 9-6.
The Braves evened the five-game series at a game apiece and pulled within 3 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the National League East.
Ronald Acuna Jr. tied a career-high with four hits for the Braves, who improved to 8-5 since the All-Star break.
Matt Olson had an RBI double in the first and Michael Harris II homered to lead off the second inning for the Braves. Dansby Swanson had an RBI single and Austin Riley collected an RBI when he beat out the back end of a potential double-play ball before Rosario's double.
The Mets stranded six runners in the first four innings but chased Braves starter Ian Anderson in the fifth, when Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso each singled with one out before Lindor scored on Jeff McNeil's RBI single.
Dylan Lee relieved Anderson and Darin Ruf, acquired from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, greeted him with a pinch-hit two-run double in his first plate appearance for New York. Eduardo Escobar followed with a pinch-hit RBI single to pull the Mets within 8-5 before Tomas Nido flied out to right.
The Mets put two runners on in the sixth against Collin McHugh before A.J. Minter struck out pinch hitter Mark Canha. Minter (5-3) tossed a perfect seventh and was credited with the win.
Raisel Iglesias, making his Braves debut, retired three in a row following a leadoff double by Nido in the eighth. William Contreras added a solo homer in the top of the ninth. Kenley Jansen gave up a homer to Jeff McNeil in a non-save situation in the bottom of the inning.
Anderson allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three in 4 2/3 innings.
Swanson, Olson and Harris each had two hits. McNeil, Lindor and Brandon Nimmo had two apiece for the Mets.
Mets starter Taijuan Walker (9-3) gave up eight runs on seven hits in one-plus innings. The eight runs were the most he's allowed since he surrendered eight runs for the Seattle Mariners on May 2, 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.