Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has not cleared COVID-19 protocols and will miss Thursday night's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Goedert, 26, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday along with guard Sua Opeta.

He has 15 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season, his fourth year with Philadelphia.

The Eagles (2-3) elevated tight end Noah Togiai and tackle Le'Raven Clark from the practice squad to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for the game against the Buccaneers (4-1).

--Field Level Media

