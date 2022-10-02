The Philadelphia Eagles took advantage of five turnovers by Trevor Lawrence and remained unbeaten with a 29-21 victory Sunday against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Eagles (4-0) scored 29 straight points against the Jaguars (2-2), who have not beaten an NFC team since opening the 2018 season with a victory over the New York Giants.
Before the mistakes piled up, the Jaguars had a 14-0 lead in head coach Doug Pederson's first game against his old team. Pederson, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl LII championship, received a warm ovation from the crowd on a wet and windy afternoon.
Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns to lead Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts passed for 204 yards and rushed for a touchdown.
Lawrence lost four fumbles -- three of them recovered by Haason Reddick -- and threw an interception. He passed for 174 yards and threw two touchdown passes, both to Jamal Agnew.
Andre Cisco intercepted Hurts' deflected pass and returned it 59 yards for a score to put Jacksonville up 7-0 with 11:15 left in the first quarter.
Lawrence's 4-yard touchdown pass to Agnew made it 14-0 with 3:50 remaining in the quarter.
The Eagles came back to take a 20-14 halftime lead with touchdown runs by three different players in the second quarter.
After Fletcher Cox recovered Lawrence's fumble near midfield, Hurts' 3-yard run put the Eagles on the board.
Sanders' 10-yard run capped a nine-play, 71-yard drive and made it 14-14 with 3:55 left before halftime.
Another Lawrence fumble led to Kenneth Gainwell's 10-yard TD run as Philadelphia took its first lead at 20-14.
James Bradberry intercepted Lawrence with 4:17 left in a scoreless third quarter. Jake Elliott capped the ensuing 11-play drive with a 28-yard field goal to make it 23-14 with 13:42 to play.
Three plays later, Reddick sacked, stripped and recovered Lawrence's third fumble to set up Sanders' 5-yard TD run with 8:49 left. It was 29-14 after a two-point conversion pass failed.
Lawrence's 8-yard strike to Agnew with 7:19 to play got the Jags within 29-21.
Lawrence's final fumble came after the Eagles turned the ball over on downs just after the two-minute warning. Reddick recovered again and Philadelphia ran out the clock.
