A Philadelphia Eagles staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and contact tracing immediately was initiated.
"The Philadelphia Eagles received confirmation this morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "The individual and close contacts who were identified through contact tracing have been placed in self-isolation. We are following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in close communication with the league."
There was no indication on the identity of the staff member or if any players were placed in self isolation.
The team is coming off its bye week after last playing Nov. 1 in a 23-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Safety Marcus Epps was reported to have tested positive during the bye week, making the staff member the second positive test since the team last played. Epps remains on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Eagles reportedly did not have a practice scheduled Tuesday.
--Field Level Media
