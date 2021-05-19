The Philadelphia Eagles boosted their offensive line depth Wednesday by signing veteran tackle Le'Raven Clark.
Clark, 28, played for first-year Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni when Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-20.
A third-round pick by Indianapolis in 2016, Clark started 15 of his 47 games with the Colts.
He played in 12 games (three starts) last season before sustaining a torn Achilles in Week 13. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Dec. 9.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.